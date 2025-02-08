Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 62,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $150.70 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

