Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

