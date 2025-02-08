Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

