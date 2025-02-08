CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25, Zacks reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $41.07 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

