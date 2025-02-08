Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,291,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 152,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

