Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 136809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Separately, UBS Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

