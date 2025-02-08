Conning Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.