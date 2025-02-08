Conning Inc. Sells 2,723 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $549.83 and its 200-day moving average is $531.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.