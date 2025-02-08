Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $465.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.01 and its 200 day moving average is $412.26. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.50.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

