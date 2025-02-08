Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

