CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Stephanie Carbonneil Acquires 20,243 Shares

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Carbonneil acquired 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £24,898.89 ($30,888.09).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is presently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

