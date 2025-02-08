CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) were up 10.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.07 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.17). Approximately 3,543,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,194,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

CyanConnode Stock Up 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,406.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

