D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

