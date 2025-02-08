D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $444.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

