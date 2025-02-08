Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Danakali Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

