Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 384,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

