Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as high as C$8.17. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 46,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.88. The stock has a market cap of C$521.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 7,704 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96. Also, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

