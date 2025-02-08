Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

