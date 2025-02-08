Dodds Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

