Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 114.1% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.