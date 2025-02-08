Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as low as C$21.96. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 58,936 shares trading hands.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$904.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.
Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$1,021,369.38. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Unlimited
DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.