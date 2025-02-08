Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as low as C$21.96. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 58,936 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$904.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$1,021,369.38. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

