Dynacor Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
Dynacor Group Price Performance
DNG traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$5.44. 74,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
