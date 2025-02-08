Dynacor Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

DNG traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$5.44. 74,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

