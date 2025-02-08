Eastside Distilling Reports First Capital Raise for MagicBlocks in Press Release

On February 5, 2025, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) subsidiary Beeline Labs made a significant announcement through a press release regarding the achievement of a crucial milestone: the initial capital raise for MagicBlocks, an advanced AI sales solution.

MagicBlocks, part of Beeline Labs, has emerged as a leader in implementing customizable AI sales agents for mortgage origination, showcasing its adaptability and effectiveness through various industry trials.

By integrating a sophisticated ensemble of language models and proprietary software, MagicBlocks empowers businesses to enhance their sales conversion rates efficiently, while significantly reducing costs.

The key individuals behind MagicBlocks, Jay Stockwell and Sean Clark, in collaboration with Beeline Labs, maintain equity stakes to ensure a sustained commitment to innovation and development within the partnership.

Nick Liuzza, CEO and co-founder of Beeline Labs, stated that the platform is live and operational, offering companies the opportunity to construct and tailor AI-powered sales strategies. This achievement marks a pivotal step for Beeline Labs, positioning them as a technology company emphasizing AI-driven Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

MagicBlocks sets itself apart by enabling rapid deployment of AI sales departments across industries, with a user-friendly interface that eliminates the need for custom software development. This recent capital infusion further solidifies MagicBlocks’ position as an independent entity while fostering a long-term relationship with Beeline.

Beeline Labs’ Chief Operating Officer, Jess Kennedy, emphasized the transformative impact of MagicBlocks on their market strategy, particularly in delivering high-quality service while reducing operational costs.

The press release also highlighted Beeline Labs’ dedication to AI innovation, showcasing MagicBlocks as their second premier product launch following the introduction of BlinkQC, an AI-powered mortgage Quality Control (QC) solution aimed at enhancing compliance and auditing processes for lenders.

For more information on Beeline Labs and MagicBlocks or Beeline Holdings, visit their website at MagicBlocks. Investors are advised to review the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties associated with such projections.

Please note that this event and associated press release have been disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2025.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

