Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$805.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.4 million.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

