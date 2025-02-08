EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

