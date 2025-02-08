Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the business of electronic sports (esports), which includes competitive video gaming. These stocks represent companies that may produce or distribute video games, organize esports tournaments, provide streaming platforms, or offer other services related to the esports industry. Investing in esports stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing popularity and increasing commercial opportunities within the esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.47. The stock had a trading volume of 512,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,058. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 246,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,798. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64 and a beta of 0.91.

