Eton Pharmaceuticals Secures U.S. Patent for ET-600 Product CandidateOn February 7, 2025, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) made an announcement through a press release that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eton Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
