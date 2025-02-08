Eton Pharmaceuticals Secures U.S. Patent for ET-600 Product CandidateOn February 7, 2025, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) made an announcement through a press release that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted th

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eton Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories