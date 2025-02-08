EULAV Asset Management Sells 155,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

SNAP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $1,181,811.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,445,556.40. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,184 shares of company stock worth $4,968,189 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

