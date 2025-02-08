EULAV Asset Management Sells 32,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 739,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 369,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DexCom by 53.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after buying an additional 345,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.41.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

