Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 763525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

