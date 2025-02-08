Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

