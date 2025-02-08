Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 298,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

