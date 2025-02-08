Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $31.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $484.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.18 and a 200-day moving average of $564.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.