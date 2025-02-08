Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

