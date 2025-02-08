Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 181,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $203.13 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

