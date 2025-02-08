Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). Approximately 7,660,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
The company has a market cap of £569.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
