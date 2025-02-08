Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.22 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.08). Approximately 7,660,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,025,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.91).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 9.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
