Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,349 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

TBLL stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.62.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

