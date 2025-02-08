Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $839,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

