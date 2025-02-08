Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $883,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $655.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $375.20 and a one year high of $663.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

