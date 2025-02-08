Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,472 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

