Financial Comparison: Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) vs. Its Competitors

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million $65.80 million 11.27 Acadian Asset Management Competitors $2.33 billion $310.68 million 17.61

Acadian Asset Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11% Acadian Asset Management Competitors 9.90% 125.48% 6.94%

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 47.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.