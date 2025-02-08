Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.33.
Finning International Stock Up 0.1 %
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total transaction of C$126,300.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
