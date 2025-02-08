First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.22. 1,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

