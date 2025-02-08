First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.84. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 70,627 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
