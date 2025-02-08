FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO R Douglas Orr Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Creative Planning raised its stake in FirstCash by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.