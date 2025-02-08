Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.38 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 68.94 ($0.86). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 68.94 ($0.86), with a volume of 4,252,022 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
