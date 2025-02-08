Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 16% – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 287,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 47,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

