Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 44 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $526.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $484.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

