Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $578.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.